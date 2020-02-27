Oscar winner ‘Parasite’ to be transformed into a graphic novel

The acclaimed, Oscar winning Korean social satire, Parasite is leaping from screen to page, with a graphic novel in the works. Parasite: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards will feature Bong Joon Ho’s drawings for all 960 of the live-action film’s shots, in narrative order, over 304 pages. The book will also contain a foreword from Joon Ho, as well as early concept art and photos from the set.

“As part of his unique process, director Bong Joon Ho storyboarded each shot of Parasite prior to the filming of every scene,” the book’s description says. “[He’s] also written a foreword and provided early concept drawings and photos from the set which take the reader even deeper.”

Joon-ho, who shares Walt Disney’s 67-year-old Oscar record after winning four personal Academy Awards earlier this month, is also at the helm of the project to turn Parasite into an HBO series to extend the story.

Parasite: A Graphic Novel in Storyboards will be available on 19 May 2020.