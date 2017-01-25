Oscar nomination 2017: ‘Your Name’ misses out while ‘Suicide Squad’ makes it to the list

The 89th Academy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, 24 Jaunary, 2017, recognising the excellence of cinematic achievements for the year 2016.

The awards are handed out in 24 categories, most of which have five nominees. The exceptions being Best Picture, which can have five to ten nominees, has nine nominees this year while Makeup and Hairstyling has three nominees.

This year, the announcement of the Academy nominations was done in a unique way. Instead of a formal presentation, the nominees were announced in short clips featuring previous years’ Oscar winners and nominees who also shared their experiences. Former Oscar winners Jennifer Hudson and Brie Larson, former nominees Ken Watanbe, Jason Reitman and many more featured in the video announcement.

Nominations for Visual Effects (VFX) category:

Deepwater Horizon (Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Justin Billington and Burt Dalton)

Marvel’s Doctor Strange (Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould)

Disney’s The Jungle Book (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Dan Lemmon)

Laika’s Kubo and the Two Strings (Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould).

Nominations for the Animated Feature Film are:

Kubo and the Two Strings (Travis Knight)

Moana (Ron Clements, John Musker)

My Life as a Zucchini (Claude Barras)

The Red Turtle (Michael Dudok de Wit)

Zootopia (Rich Moore, Byron Howard)

With Moana and Zootopia, Disney got itself one step closer to winning the title. As for the widely appreciated anime by Makoto Shinkai Your Name, it didn’t make it to the list which was a bit of a disappointment.

Nominations for the Animated Short Film category:

Blind Vaysha (Theo Ushev)

Borrowed Time (Andrew Coats, Lou Hamou-Lhadj)

Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Robert Valley)

Pearl (Patrick Osborne)

Piper (Alan Barillaro)

Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go” has been nominated for Original Song whose music and lyrics are by Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. Joining the iconic soundtrack list is first time Oscar nominated singer Justin Timberlake for the song “Can’t Stop The Feeling!” from DreamWorks Animation’s movie Trolls. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has also been nominated for Best Sound Mixing.

SPEECHLESS. WOWOWOW!!!!!!! Thank you SO MUCH @TheAcademy for this nomination for #CantStopTheFeeling ‼Congrats to ALL the nominees!! -JT — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) 24 January 2017

The movie which got nominated under the Worst movie category in Razzie Awards, got itself a nomination for the Oscar’s. And it’s none other than DC’s and Warner Bros. Suicide Squad for Best Makeup and Hair.

The 89th Academy Award will be held on Sunday, 26 February, 2017 and will be hosted by Jimmy Kennel which will broadcast on ABC channel at 8:30 pm EST (Monday, 27 February, 2017, 7 am IST).