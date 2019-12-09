Ontamo owned ‘Ria Rabbit’ launches a series of 12 bedtime audio stories for children

After appearing in over 15 picture books and 100 videos, Ria Rabbit will now be a part of a series of 12 bedtime audio stories on YouTube. Ontamo Entertainment has already started uploading the series of original stories on Ria Rabbit’s YouTube channel and aims to complete the process for all 12 by the end of December 2019. The stories released on YouTube can be accessed completely free of cost.

The stories have been narrated by a professional international voice-over artist, who has sprinkled these already fascinating tales with added emotional connect and unique character voices that truly bring them to life. The titles of the stories are – Romi’s Bedtime, Ria’s Got Hiccups, Let’s Make Carrot Kheer, Romi Makes A Friend, Ria Loves Jellyfish, Romi’s Red Helicopter, Rainy Day Fun, Ria’s Lemonade Stand, Romi Needs New Shoes, Ria’s School Project, Nani Rabbit’s Surprise Visit and Waiting For Santa.

Furthermore, Ontamo will be releasing a set of six audio books, comprising three audio stories each, on Audible by January 2020. Written by Prashant Pinge, acclaimed author of children’s fiction, the stories are about the adventures of Ria Rabbit and her family and friends from Pashu Nagri. For the stories to be released on Audible, simultaneous picture books for Kindle will be available on Amazon, further enhancing the engagement kids already feel with Ria Rabbit.

Audio books helps to improve focus and memory, it’s an easy, fun and efficient way to learn. They work incredibly well for those who can’t sit in one place. It can be played in the background while the kid is playing or eating. It can also be best used as a bedtime story while the parent is busy with their work. Commenting on the idea behind developing a dedicated audio series, Ontamo co-founder c said, “Audio stories are an integral part of our strategy where we want to create an ecosystem for toddlers and preschoolers that will allow them to interact with our universe via different media and through a variety of categories.”

While Ontamo’s passion and positive intent to enrich the world of kids’ entertainment was easily visible with the quality of Ria Rabbit’s content, the recent launch also highlights the company’s smart marketing acumen. By simultaneously tapping in the marketing channels of YouTube, Audible and Kindle, Ontamo has created a universally available and easily accessible property in Ria Rabbit. While the series on YouTube serves as the perfect source for bedtime stories, parents are likely to also purchase the audiobooks from Audible which will serve as wonderful companions for beginner readers, comprising beautiful pictures that enhance the listening experience further.