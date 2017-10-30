Online gaming developer Playtech partnered with Warner Bros. to launch several DC Comics slots

For those who are fans of DC Comics, and enjoy spinning the reels every now and then through online video slots, you’ll want to turn your attention to some of this year’s releases from online gaming developer founded in 1999, Playtech. Perhaps you remember the brand’s stint with Marvel, a contract which expired back in March. Players had been able to enjoy a series of real money play on games featuring classic Marvel characters like The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, Ghost Rider and more.

Fans took the exit of these games hard, but the void was quickly filled. When one door closes, another one opens, and in this case, it was Playtech’s announcement of a partnership with Warner Bros.

The two paired up the previous month in February of this year, and set out to go live with a new generation of slots, this time, inspired by DC Comics. The new batch of progressive slots includes titles such as Batman & The Joker Jewels, Batman & Catwoman Cash, Batman & The Penguin Prize, Batman & The Batgirl Bonanza, Batman & The Riddler Riches, and Batman & Mr. Freeze Fortune.

Since the beginning of this year, the partners have launched a trio of Superman-inspired slots, all of which are modelled after popular films:

Man of Steel– Five reels and 25 paylines make up this offering, with lines doubling to 50 during free spins. There are two gaming modes: earth and krypton. During earth mode, there are five wilds, including Superman, three baddie symbols, and the planet icon. This number is decreased to one in krypton mode, with similar payouts available.

Superman movie– This title is made up of five reels and 100 paylines. There are four possible jackpots to trigger during play – mini, minor, major and grand. Minimum bets begin at $0.60, and added features include Save the Day free games when the free spins symbol lands on the first, third, or fifth reels. Ten free spins are awarded, and the wild Superman icon will be sticky.

Superman II– The game features five reels and 25 fixed paylines. A Daily Planet logo appearing on reels one, three, or five initiates the Daily Planet headline bonus, triggering one of the following features: Phantom Zone (unlimited free spins and colossal symbols), Skyline Fight (Superman fights Zod, and 10 free spins are awarded with multipliers), X-Ray Vision (15 free spins with added wilds), Battle for Metropolis (launches a grid full of S symbols and hidden cash prizes), and Lois and Clark Bonus (find matching symbols to reveal a prize).

