One-Punch Man Movie Adaptation in making from Venom Writers

Although Sony Pictures Venom 2, but the studio is making a live-action movie adaptation of the rage manga One-Punch Man, with a screenplay from the writers of the original Venom movie.



Variety broke the news, with sources hinting at Sony adding another major franchise to its library. The One-Punch Man movie will be written Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, who also penned 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and its 2019 sequel. Avi and Ari Arad will serve as producers.

Created by Japanese artist ONE, One-Punch Man tells the story of Saitama, a powerful superhero with the ability to defeat any opponent with a single punch. Bored by his flawless battle record, Saitama embarks on a quest to find an opponent who can actually challenge him. The series originally debuted as a web comic in 2009 before transitioning to the magazine Shueisha’s Young Jump Next in 2012. The manga has already been adapted into a popular anime series and multiple video games, including the recent One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows.

Neither is there a release date for One-Punch Man nor any word on potential directors or cast members.