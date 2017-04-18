One Animation’s ‘Oddbods’ Season One now available on Netflix

Starting Monday, Netflix will be streaming the long-form version of the globally successful CG animated TV comedy series, Oddbods, with a worldwide roll-out that will delight fans both old and new.

Produced by Singapore-based CG animation studio One Animation, Oddbods follows the antics of seven hilarious characters – Zee, Fuse, Bubbles, Slick, Pogo, Jeff and Newt – as they cope with everyday antics, playing pranks on one another and driving each other crazy. Each character has their own specific personality traits- such as Fuse’s legendary bad temper and Jeff’s meticulous attention to detail.

The series has an international fan base with audience spanning age groups. A collection of Oddbods shorts has already pulled in nearly two billion views on social media, acquiring a massive online fan base along the way, while also broadcasting in more than 100 countries.

Season One of Oddbods is currently available on Netflix in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Season Two will start streaming in all territories around the world later this summer.