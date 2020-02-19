On Kids & Family and ZAG expand into China to announce partnership with Fantawild

ON Kids & Family (Mediawan Group) and ZAG have partnered with Fantawild in a joint venture to develop the world-famous animated brand Miraculous in China. Fantawild has acquired all Chinese rights to the property and will invest and participate in the development of the feature film. The partnership will establish Miraculous in China in all segments of business, including the launch of the series, the theatrical release of the film, licensed merchandise and promotional products, and location-based entertainment.

“ZAG and ON Kids & Family have opened a new chapter in their respective history. The joint venture allows our companies to strengthen their market position in China, expand into a country with great potential, and play a direct part in the phenomenal growth of the Chinese market,” said ON Kids & Family co-founder and CEO Thierry Pasquet.

Fantawild is one of the leading entertainment companies in China, active in the production and creation of content, the company is renowned for Boonie Bears. Fantawild is the owner of the largest chain of theme parks in China, with 29 parks in operation and 10 in construction. It is ranked the fifth theme park group worldwide by TEA (Themed Entertainment Association).

“This is a thrilling move for Fantawild,” shares Fantawild Group executive president and Fantawild Animation president Daisy Shang, “Miraculous is a robust property that promotes girl power, and it’s exciting to finalize our agreement and bring it to China. The show is loved by kids globally, and we trust that the Chinese audience will also find it just as inspiring.”

Created by ZAG and produced with ON, the 3D-CGI-animated aspirational action comedy series Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is everyone’s superhero story. Targeted to girls six to 12 and boys four to seven and with a fangirl base of Miraculers (girls 15–25), Miraculous is the winner of the 2018 Teen Choice Award for Choice Animated Series.

“We at ZAG are so grateful that kids and families around the world have embraced the world of Miraculous. China has always been a very special territory. Despite the growing demand, we remained patient and extremely selective in choosing only the best partner, which we have finally found with Fantawild. Fantawild’s expertise in creating experiential entertainment for kids and families with their theme parks compliments our content perfectly. We are beyond proud to be partners, and are excited for the future of Miraculous in China,” declared ZAG founder and president Jérémy Zag.

Miraculous airs in over 120 countries across the globe, and has over nine million global subscribers on YouTube. A theatrical release is currently in production at ZAG.

