OG wins Dota 2’s TI 2019, making it for the second consecutive year

Dota 2’s The International 2019 has concluded with Europe’s OG taking home over $15 million in prize winnings from Shanghai, China at the Mercedes-Benz centre.

It took four games to crown OG as The International 2019 winners. More importantly, the name of OG will be inscribed on the Aegis and Dota 2 history. Again.

Roster change is one of the few constants in Dota but Anathan “ana” Pham, Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen, Sébastien “Ceb” Debs, Jesse “JerAx” Vainikka and Johan “N0tail” Sundstein have all been on the team since June 2018. In fact, both N0tail and JerAx have been with OG for over three years.

OG took home back-to-back TI victories based on their aggression and team continuity.