Official ‘Joker’ movie script surfaces online
4:00 pm 27/12/2019 By
AnimationXpress Team
Since Joker is one of the many movies vying for the golden statuette, the team is leaving no stones unturned in ensuring that the jury is getting all the requisite information they need.Written by director Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, the final draft of the script to the film has been released in full. Fans will find some differences in the script and the final cut, as some moments that have already become iconic with the character were improvised on the set by star Joaquin Phoenix. The script will also reveal a few moments that were meant to be a little more ambiguous that may not have played that way on screen. You can read the whole thing for yourself by clicking here.
Joker
The film was also nominated for multiple awards at the Screen Actors Guild Awards including Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for star Joaquin Phoenix and Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. Finally, Joker was honored by the American Film Institute (AFI) where it was named one of the top 10 films for the year
Joker will debut on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on 7 January 2019.