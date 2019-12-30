NYVFXWAALA appoints K.V Sanjit as VFX supervisor

NYVFXWAALA (a division of Ajay Devgn Films) recently welcomed K.V Sanjit as VFX Supervisor.

With over a dozen year of experience in the VFX industry, Sanjit is a promising addition to the rapidly-growing studio. Throughout his career, Sanchit has been associated with VFX studios in various capacities across the AVGC landscape.

With regards to his appointment, Sanjit updated his LinkedIn account where many industry members and well-wishers congratulated him.

Having lent his VFX prowess and skills in groundbreaking projects like Commando 3 (2019), Gully Boy (2019), Made In heaven Amazon series (2019), Namaste England (2018), Genius (2018), Subedar Joginder Singh (2018), Sajjan Singh Rangroot (2018), 1921 (2018), Bhoomi (2017), Dear Maya (2017), Commando 2 (2017), Anarkali (2017), Phobia (2016),Sanam Re (2016), Raaz Reboot (2016), Hate Story 3 (2015), Love games (2016), KV Sanjit brings a commendable breadth of experience in the field of VFX filmcraft.

Apart from that he has also been a Sr Line Producer for Bahubali 2 (Mumbai region)

NY VFXWAALA was incorporated in May 2015, an idea initiated by Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgn along with leading Indian VFX experts, Naveen Paul and Prasad Vasant Sutar. Within three years, the studio has won 14 awards for VFX including the 64th National Award for Shivaay and Asian Film Award (AFA) for BajiraoMastani, becoming the only Indian VFX house to have won the AFA award till date

News came after his exit from PixelDigital studio where he served as creative head and visual effects supervisor for four and a half years.