NY VFXWAALA gears up to grow bigger with a brand new studio!

“Growth is the result of forces working together”

Widely attributed to the nineteenth century American businessman James Cash Penny, VFX post-production house NY VFXWAALA are currently busy anthropomorphising it. The Ajay Devgn Films division is growing its presence by another base, although the exact location and the date of its inauguration remain undisclosed.

One of the founding figures of NY, Prasad Sutar promulgated the news in Linkedin as well as Facebook recently, also indicating the production’s machinations to make it “bigger and better”.

The studio honcho’s linkedin statement is as follows:

Prasad Suttar:

#NY #VFXWAALA, #thevfxpeople will soon have a new address….Obviously, much bigger and better ! Keep watching this space !!

Founded only in 2015, The VFX People has already established itself in the visual effects segment and its glittering portfolio includes a few Bollywood biggies such as Bajirao Mastani, Tamasha, Dilwale, Dangal and Shivaay. The studio’s latest service was for Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho, a gold heist drama released last week.

NY VFXWAALA currently operates out of Malad with a strength of around 200 employees, but will witness a spurt in its operations now that it is set to have a second address. Co-Founders of the studio, Prasad Sutar and Naveen Paul featured in hot hundred power list 2017 in a survey by a leading magazine in broadcasting and production. And now the studio getting bigger is another good news for them.

The pertinent details about the new office remain under wraps, but more revelations from NY VFXWAALA are in the pipeline. We alongwith you guys are guessing about the new venue and how big it will be! Stay updated with us for further news on this!