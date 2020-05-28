Novel Entertainment hosts a virtual fancy dress parade

Novel Entertainment is hosting a virtual fancy dress parade on 29 May as part of its Horrid Henry half term activity. To join the parade, children are encouraged to take a photo dressed up as their favourite fictional character, or find their best dress-up photo from their photo library to share and also encourage their parents or carers to take part. The parade will be hosted on the Horrid Henry YouTube channel, where fans can tune in to see themselves featured alongside entries from across the globe, and submissions can be made via email or by tagging #FancyDressFriYAY on social media channels.

The #FancyDressFriYAY virtual parade rounds out Novel Entertainment’s Horrid Henry half term activity week which has included dressing up with the stars alongside interviews with Great British Chef contender Hrishikesh Desai, super teacher Zane Powels and Happy Hudson Sherbourne, as he completed his virtual run from Oxford to Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium.

Novel Entertainment creative director and co-founder Lucinda Whiteley said, “Half term is hopefully a time to regroup and relax, but it can also be a time to let your imagination and creativity run wild. During these times when we’re more physically apart than we’d like to be, our first ever virtual parade will offer kids from all over the world a chance to come together and express themselves. We’ve already had some fantastic fancy dress photos submitted and can’t wait to see all the entries during the parade.”

This activity is part of the newly created content output, produced under the banner of Horrid Henry Unlocked and designed to offer a familiar environment for fans to discover how the Horrid Henry family is responding to the current crisis. As well as the recently launched Horrid Henry podcast, new material includes daily online activities like projects, challenges, puzzles, and bespoke videos including newly created songs, short videos and behind the scenes content, with a different curricular theme each week.

Horrid Henry’s fifth season is currently on air in the UK and Novel is in production on new longer form content. The brand includes film, stage, radio and online extensions, as well as being at the heart of a successful licensing and merchandising programme. A total of 250 episodes are now available with recent sales including Amazon Prime Video (India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka).