Not even close to its release, Hideo Kojima’s ‘Death Stranding’ had already bagged an award nomination

A post-apocalyptic, bizarre look at the world through the eyes of Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima is coming to life soon. Former Konami Digital Entertainment vice president Hideo Kojima who has helmed the well known Metal Gear and the Castlevania series, is now all geared up to present a new project to the gaming world.

Kojima Productions has been working on this project since 2016; the recent trailers popping up have displayed some creepy elements that players will experience in the game. Scenes like an invisible creature slowly pacing across the white snowy ground and a thick black liquid grabbing hold of their victims, while they struggle to break free are some intense excerpts from the trailer.

A recent trailer displayed on the PlayStation’s YouTube channel has received multiple reviews and reactions from the media and gaming enthusiasts as well. Though the video shares a very vague understanding of what the story line of Death Stranding is, it does exhibit an interesting background of what game play may be like. It’s quite likely to share a resemblance with Fallout or Bioshock due to the grimly nature of the world it’s set in.

The creators aren’t revealing too much about the story as they want it to be a surprise. The video does however display breath taking visuals along with beautifully designed music that sets the tone of the game.

The eight minute video shares a lovely presentation of the game with the introduction of the creators, and then features The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Hannibal’s Mads Mikkelsen. It’s amazing to witness such popular actors performing in a game that has been nominated as the “Most Wanted” game by the Golden Joystick Awards 2017. Although voting for the nominees has now ended, fans will soon come to know the winner during the awards.

Last year critically acclaimed titles have bagged accolades at the Golden Joystick Award, some of them being Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Overwatch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and many more. There is high anticipation that Death Stranding may win when announced in 2018.