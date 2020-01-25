Nickelodeon to ‘Just Add Magic’ internationally

Nickelodeon has acquired the international pay TV rights to Amazon Prime’s live-action series Just Add Magic from producer and distributor Sinking Ship Entertainment excluding the Americas and China. The 50 x 22-minute show started airing on Nickelodeon in the UK first, late last year and all other territories will follow throughout this year.

Aimed at kids between six to 11 year old, Just Add Magic is based on the Cindy Callaghan book of the same name and follows the adventures of three friends after they discover a recipe book full of magic recipes.

When Just Add Magic first launched, the show set a record for US Prime Video streams and hours watched, making its premiere weekend the most successful at the time for an Amazon Original Kids series. Amazon has since halted commissioning original kids programming.

In addition to the three existing seasons, a spin-off season entitled Just Add Magic: Mystery City is launching in early 2020 on Amazon followed by Nickelodeon later this year.