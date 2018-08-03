Nickelodeon to develop virtual and augmented reality series ‘Meet the Voxels’

Nickelodeon is developing an animated sitcom titled Meet the Voxels, which will be giving a virtual and augmented reality experience.

The series is being developed by the Nickelodeon Entertainment Lab, a division aimed at research and development around emerging technology. The Lab’s senior VP Chris Young will conceive the project whereas the pilot will be written by Jana Petrosini and Sean Gill who have both worked earlier on Henry Danger, Kid Danger and Game Shakers.

Meet the Voxels is set in the game world and will revolve around a family of video game characters. The family members (at this stage) are: Hunter, the 13-year-old star of a laser-tag video game; Maude, a 16-year-old girl fighting to pop as many bubbles as she can; their younger brother Cody, who has not found his video game calling yet; Mom, a popular street fighter in her game; and Dad, a ‘90s-era classic console game character who quit the business years ago.

Young has earlier developed kids’ experiences through the Lab including SlimeZone, a multiplayer social VR experience that allows kids and families the opportunity to interact in a Nickelodeon-designed virtual world; and The Loud House 360, an original video where viewers can explore the madness of the Loud family household from all angles. The Lab recently created Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles VR Interview Experience, which debuted at San Diego Comic Con.

Young who previously worked as an executive creative director for Nickelodeon Animation Lab, will help to guide further development of a larger slate of upcoming animated projects.