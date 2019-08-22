Nickelodeon celebrates the iconic ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ 20th birthday with a big birthday blowout

Nickelodeon, one of India’s leading kids entertainment franchise boasts of some of the beloved classic shows in its line-up. One such iconic and popular character, SpongeBob is celebrating his 20th birthday this year.

SpongeBob SquarePants titular character the super cool sponge has inspired pop culture and been a part of every kids’ life since the 90’s. The channel thus, has planned a year-long celebration to celebrate this Bikini Bottom resident through the goofiest gags, memes, fun activities, birthday specials on television and a lot more.

Nickelodeon in India has kicked off the birthday bash by premiering brand new episodes of the show. The channel Nick HD+ also paid tribute to some of the marquee moments of the show on social media platforms with relatable memes and the campaign hashtag being #BeLikeSpongeBob. Nickelodeon is teaming with online micro-fiction platforms like Terribly Tiny Tales and inviting people to share stories on how SpongeBob has been part of their lives, taking fans down memory lane.

Nickelodeon Hindi and Kids TV Network head Nina Elavia Jaipuria said, “Nickelodeon has always introduced characters that kids have loved and adored. Classic characters like SpongeBob SquarePants are a phenomenon and have entertained kids across generations with his nautical mischief. Driven by nostalgia, the internet’s favourite Sponge has been inspiring many pop culture trends globally, as well as in India. This ever optimistic character sets an example for all fans to #BeLikeSpongeBob. The birthday of this pop culture icon will be celebrated all year long with various interesting birthday specials.”

Apart from the brand new episodes, the birthday special SpongeBob 3D movie is set to be re-released in August across PVR Playhouse screens pan India (including Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai). The movie screening will provide SpongeBob fans kids and adults alike with one more reason to celebrate the comic capers and fun escapades of the adorable Sponge.

Globally the brand Nickelodeon apart from the various collaboration and numerous activities all year round partnered with The Pantone Colour Institute to create official SpongeBob Yellow and Patrick Star Pink colours in commemoration of the 20th Anniversary. Not only this but Kyrie Irving and Nike have joined forces with SpongeBob for a colourful range of shoes, which is available for purchase globally. Besides this, from fashion (Moschino X SpongeBob) to automobiles (Toyota) Nickelodeon has gone all out to celebrate this legendary character’s birthday and we’re just getting started because this is going to be the #BestYearEver!