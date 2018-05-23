Nickelodeon assents new seasons of preschool animated shows

Nickelodeon has issued renewal orders for some of the popular preschool shows on TV to add more animation with PAW Patrol (season 6), Blaze and the Monster Machines (season 5), Rusty Rivets (season 3) and Top Wing (season 2).

The network is gearing to build up its biggest preschool content pipeline ever with more than 300 hit shows returning to TV and new series for the 2018-2019 season!

Nickelodeon, which currently houses eight of the top 10 preschool shows on all TV, including PAW Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Rusty Rivets, Shimmer and Shine and Thomas and Friends, has been one of the most popular basic cable network for kids two-five, two-11 and six-11.

PAW Patrol (S6; 26 half-hours) – Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, the series follows the heroic pups — Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma and Everest as they transform into the greatest team of superheroes the world has ever seen: ‘Super PAW’. Joined by their new superpowered friend Tracker, no danger in Adventure Bay will be a match for the rescue pups’ incredible speed, high-flying or super-strength abilities. PAW Patrol features a curriculum that focuses on citizenship, social skills and problem solving.

Blaze and the Monster Machines (S5; 20 half-hours) – This will take the viewers to a new level with monster-sized racing adventures with Monster truck, Blaze and his eight-year-old driver AJ. They will travel over land, under the sea and into orbit as Blaze transforms into awesome new vehicles designed to push the limit while helping his friends cross the finishing line. The series is the first preschool show on TV to comprehensively cover all areas of STEM in every episode.

Rusty Rivets (S3; 26 half-hours) – Another Spin Master Entertainment production, this show will find Rusty and Ruby embarking upon larger-than-life adventures as they discover new locations with their amazing robotic dinosaur builds, which include an awesome brontosaurus Mobile Rivet Lab, a speedy robotic raptor, and a daredevil robotic pterodactyl. Inspired by the DIY culture of the maker movement, Rusty Rivets helps preschoolers gain confidence and fuel their creativity with a focus on inventing, creating and problem solving.

Top Wing (S2; 26 half-hours) – Produced by 9 Story Media, Top Wing follows the cadets — Swift, Penny, Rod and Brody as they graduate to a new level and tackle all-new, action-packed rescues on land, through the sea and in the air. With the help of their upgraded HQ Command Flyer, and brand-new uniforms and vehicles, the pilots will put their new-found rescue skills and teamwork to the test as they help those in need. The series features storylines that help preschoolers to build self-confidence, perseverance and hard work.