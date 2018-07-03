Nickelodeon approves ‘The Loud House’ spin-off series ‘Los Casagrandes’

Nickelodeon has officially ordered 20 episodes of a spin-off of its animated series The Loud House, to be titled Los Casagrandes.

The Loud House revolves around an 11-year-old boy, Lincoln Loud who lives in a large family with 10 sisters. The spin-off will follow the character of Lincoln’s friend, Ronnie Anne and her brother, Bobby Santiago, living with their extended, loving and chaotic multi-generational family, the Casagrandes, as they adjust their life in the Great Lakes City.

The series also finds Anne making new friends, build stronger bonds with her relatives and exploring the endless possibilities of city life. Bobby helps Grandpa Hector run the family’s corner store, and becomes familiar with the neighbourhood’s quirky characters.

“Nickelodeon is proud to expand The Loud House universe by offering a new perspective on family life with Los Casagrandes. There’s no better time than today, to tell stories about a kid growing up in a loving, multi-generational, diverse family,” commented Nickelodeon senior VP of animation, production and development, Chris Viscardi.”

The Loud House co-executive producer Mike Rubiner will continue to serve the same role in Los Casagrandes. Animator Lalo Alcaraz, whose credits include Pixar’s Coco will be a cultural consultant for Los Casagrandes besides being the consulting producer on the five-episode of the series arc in Loud House.

The family was first introduced in the special The Loudest Mission: Relative Chaos, that has been nominated for an Imagen Award. The Casagrande clan will continue to appear in The Loud House season three, and will feature in a special five-episode story arc in season four.