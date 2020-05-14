Nickelodeon has left no stone unturned to bring the playground home for kids with fun engagement, contests, digital experiential initiatives, and immersive content play.
In order to spread positivity amongst kids and their families, Nick released multiple inspiring #HomeOkPlease brand films from a child’s perspective. The popular kids broadcaster has launched two new brand films celebrating the spirit, dedication and selfless service of frontline health workers, with the message of ‘Even In a Lockdown, Being Grateful Is On.’ Continuing with the message, the second film encourages families to show gratitude and celebrate the commitment of the frontline medical professionals who are working tirelessly, through the simple yet powerful message.
The film was released on all Nickelodeon social media platforms and YouTube on World Nurse Day, as a tribute to their relentless hard work. To make the message reach as many health workers as possible, Nickelodeon has also encouraged kids to create DIY Thank You cards and send them to the health workers in their near vicinity.
Commenting on the campaign, Viacom18 Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network head Nina Elavia Jaipuria said, “As a leading and responsible kids entertainment brand and category leader, our primary objective is to ensure that kids who are at the centre of all our initiatives remain engaged and positive in current times. It is important that their spirits are kept high and we have curated an array of the best of entertainment and engagement that is sure to keep them happy and motivated. We hope that this summer, kids and families together have a great time with Nickelodeon in the safety of their homes.”
The Nickelodeon franchise has always entertained millions of young fans across India and has always created a fun-filled environment for kids. Even during these unprecedented times, Nickelodeon continues to engage young viewers across the franchise with the unique #HomeOkPlease campaign by bringing the playground home through engaging tent poles on air, new episodes and tele-movies, celebrating special occasions and innovative DIY campaigns on social and digital.
While the channel has urged kids and families to recognise the service of our health warriors, unlimited summertime entertainment continues for them with a host of initiatives such as:
Goodies Galore!
Nickelodeon is turning up the fun and making indoors entertaining by giving kids a chance to win loads of gifts along the way. ‘Bore No More’ campaign on Sonic, keeps humour and light heartedness alive and gives kids an opportunity to win some of their favorite gizmos including Apple Mac Books.
Kids can just give a missed call while watching Ninja Hattori, Pakdam Pakdai and Keymon Ache between 9:30 am to 1:00pm, every Monday to Friday till 29 May, 2020 and get a chance to win fun goodies. While #HomeOkPlease will give kids a chance to win Apple iPads by tuning in to Nickelodeon to watch Motu Patlu and Rudra, every Monday to Friday.
Activities Unlimited!
In another initiative to keep the kids’ spirits high while remaining indoors, the brand is set to create a digital first property called Nickelodeon Says Dance where dance academies and popular dance influencers would teach kids to create videos showcasing new and funky dance steps on the popular Nicktoon tracks. These would be published through the channel’s YouTube, Instagram and Facebook handles.
Entertainment Unmatched!
In addition to all the engagement and interactivity, Nick has also launched all new episodes of Motu Patlu and Rudra, while Sonic has showcased all new episodes of Keymon Ache.
The internationally acclaimed show, The Loud House has also premiered on Nick HD+, featuring an 11-year-old Lincoln Loud, who is ready to show what it takes to survive in the chaos of a big household, especially as the only boy with 10 sisters! With all the chaos, and craziness,there is never a dull moment in this house.