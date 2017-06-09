New trailer of Pixar’s ‘Coco’ gives an extended look into Land of the Dead and introduces to Miguel’s family

We finally get a good look at Pixar’s Coco as another trailer of the musical adventure is out. And can we say it looks mesmerising!

“Once every year, our ancestors come back to our world to see families and friends,” but no living person has ever been to their world, until.. Miguel accidentally arrives with his dog in the Land of the Dead and his unforgettable and life-changing journey begins.

After the first poster, trailer, the second poster were released, it had become clear that Coco is going to be a vivid and colourful experience. The recent trailer not only confirms that, but also adds to the magic with a treat of more beautiful visuals. Well, of course, it is Pixar we are talking about.

Coco is the story of a young boy Miguel who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician despite his family’s generations-old ban on music. It is only after he finds himself in the Land of the Dead and meets trickster Hector, that he discovers the story behind his family history.

Miguel will be voiced by Anthony Gonzalez while Gael Garcia Bernal will be the voice of Hector. Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3) serves as the director with Adrian Molina (story artist on Monsters University) as the co-director and Darla K. Anderson (Toy Story 3) as the producer.

While the animation and characters already look interesting, what seems most intriguing is the interaction between skeletons and Miguel, or the skeletons and Miguel’s dog. We anticipate a lot more though, and Pixar never lets down.

The movie is set for 22 November release.