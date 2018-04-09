New ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ trailer gives a greater insight into the spin-off

One of the paramount figures in the Star Wars franchise, Han Solo would be making his standalone appearance next month in Solo: A Star Wars Story and the latest trailer of his upcoming movie promises a lot in store for the fans.

Based on the Millenium Falcon captain’s backstory, the new clip captures various visions of the titular character showcasing his apparent abilities of driving and flying, on being recruited for a “job” by criminal Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson). Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich, and his Wookiee bud Chewbacca, join Kira (Emilia Clarke) and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) in a series of deadly escapades which pits them against powerful galactic forces.

And yes, the clip also traces Solo’s first ride in the great battle-starship Millenium Falcon.

The Corellian smuggler has achieved a cult figure in the Star Wars franchise over the years for his struggles against the Galactic Empire with Rebel Alliance in the original trilogy. But Solo promises to roll back the years and probe his rise to prominence.

As with any other Star Wars movie, the latest one too is packed with amazing visuals that tease an adrenaline-pumping inter-galactic ride, and Industrial Light & Magic seemingly packs another punch. Hybrid, Lola Visual Effects and Blind are the other studios involved for the VFX and Rob Bredow and Patrick Tubach are the production VFX supervisors.

Produced by Lucasfilms, Solo: A Star Wars Story releases on 25 May 2018.