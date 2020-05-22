New Pixar SparkShorts ‘Out’ streams from today on Disney+

Disney has released a new poster and trailer for its latest Pixar SparkShorts project, Out, which launches today, 22 May, on Disney+ and Disney+Hotstar in India.

The 10 minute animated short, Out, revolves around Greg and his dog, who is struggling to tell to come “out” to his parents about his sexuality – he is gay. This marks the first time Pixar will feature its first homosexual protagonist. The short will feature his anxiety and how he musters courage to express his love for his partner, Manuel.

Commenting on the programme, Pixar Animation Studios president Jim Morris said, “The SparkShorts programme is designed to discover new storytellers, explore new storytelling techniques, and experiment with new production workflows. These films are unlike anything we’ve ever done at Pixar, providing an opportunity to unlock the potential of individual artists and their inventive filmmaking approaches on a smaller scale than our normal fare.”

Out is the seventh film in the SparkShorts programme, the rest being Purl, Smash and Grab, Kitbull, Float, Wind and Loop.