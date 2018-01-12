New ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ trailer teases the Gladers in a sticky wicket

Third time’s a wham as the Gladers are up the shit’s creek without a paddle in the upcoming Maze Runner: The Death Cure. In what promises to be the most treacherous and unforgiving challenge, the makers have thrown another scoop for all its fan in the new trailer.

Titled Any Ideas, the new video showcases the three lead protagonists Thomas (Dylan O’Brian), Newt (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) and Minho (Ki Hong Lee) cornered by a group of paramilitary faction as they try to abscond through a high-rise. With nowhere to go, the maze running triumvirate smash open the glass window to leap down to the bottom storey; a glimpse of the misadventures that our heroes have to surmount in the last curtain call.

The Death Cure is the final chapter in the dystopian sci-fi thriller as Thomas and his Glader counterparts attempt to rescue their fidus achates from the Last City, apparently the most serpentine maze to date, and obtain answers to certain pressing questions lingering in the air.

Distributed by Twentieth Century Fox, Maze Runner: The Death Cure is directed by Wes Ball and opens its labyrinthine network on 26 January 2018.