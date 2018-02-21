New ‘Jessica Jones’ season two trailer has the Defender battling anger issues

After her successful encounter with Kilgrave and regaining superpowers, Jessica Jones is all set to turn over a new chapter as a second season inches closer by the day and Marvel has given a timely glimpse of what’s in store for her this time around, through its second trailer.

Titled ‘Her Way’, Jones is pre-dominantly seen battling her biggest weakness – hot headedness – as the Defender grapples with a series of misadventures ensuing due to the same whilst also having to deal with thefts during which she’s once again seen battering the pulp out of whoever comes in her way.

The raisin at the end of the hotdog here is that Jones finally appears to harness her temper which she then channelizes to punch away the outlaws and in the process, reclaim her role of a crusader. And there’s also a blink-and-you-miss-it vision of her fellow Defender Nicolas Cage, citing a return to the show following his appearances in the first season as well.

Based on Marvel comics of the same name, Jessica Jones is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and created by Melissa Rosenberg. Season two premieres on Netflix on 8 March 2018.