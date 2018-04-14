New ‘Incredibles 2’ trailer shows Elastigirl in the limelight

After 14 years of long wait, Pixar brings back the superheroes family back to the silver screen. After the short teaser and a sneak peak that aired during the Olympics, the official trailer of Incredibles 2 released making the audience take a look at what is in store in the long-awaited sequel.

Directed by Brad Bird, Incredibles 2 seems to follow a similar outline as the first film, with a member of Parr family being recruited for some gutsy escapades.

This sequel sees Helen Parr (Elastigirl) having all the fun while husband Bob (Mr. Incredible) stays home with the kids.

The trailer begins with Violet teasing Dash at the dinner table about washing his hands before asking her parents if they are going to talk about “the elephant in the room” — Helen’s new job. Deavor makes an entry announcing his plan to make some wrong things right and to bring supers back into the sunlight. (The superheroes in the ‘Incredibles’ universe are called supers).

The trailer then highlights the fan-favourite characters from the first film, costume designer Edna Mode and Samuel L. Jackson’s Frozone.

Looking at the trailer, Incredibles 2 is sure going to be worth the long wait. The incredible action will get going from 15 June.