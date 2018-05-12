New ‘Incredibles 2’ trailer has munchkin Jack-Jack at the cynosure

We are little over a month away before the most incredible family on earth unleash new superhero shenanigans. And while this time around you have Elastigirl away on rescuing duties leaving Mr.Incredible back home with the kids, the new clip gives a further glimpse into the unestablished powers of the family’s youngest member, Jack-Jack.

The little munchkin hinted at his ridiculous abilities in the earlier installment while staving off the clasps of Syndrome. But here, we witness there’s more to it.

Bob Parr turns to his old friend Frozone in helping probe his abilities, that supposedly include teleportation and powerful laser beams alongside transforming into a red beast when his tempers begin to flare. In trying to fathom the same, Parr’s parenting is put through some serious paces there, not helped any less by the others kids Dash and Violet, who’re too busy quarreling and wolfing down the cornflakes.

Also, there’s a new villain in town (no, not the Underminer) and the Incredibles suit-up once again to resume heroics. And this time, they’re accompanied by Jack-Jack too, even though the elevator scene suggests he’s lost amid the furore!

Aren’t you excited already?

A Pixar Animation Studios production, Incredibles 2 opens in cinemas on 15 June 2018.