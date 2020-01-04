New and returning TV premiers are all set to heat up your winter

We have stepped into the new age, the year 2020, and the year is set to be the harbinger of animation and VFX-jaw droppers across all segments, giving us a lot of content to ruminate on. Here’s the upcoming content to look out for :-

January 1

Doctor Who, Season 11 (BBC America) January 4

Sesame Street, Season 50B (HBO) January 5

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

January 6

Infinity Train, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

January 9

The Good Place, Season 4B (NBC) — Final season.

January 10

The Owl House (Disney Channel) — Series premiere.

January 12

25th Annual Critics’ Choice Award (The CW)

The Outsider (HBO) — New Stephen King-inspired drama.

January 14

Kipo and the Age of the Wonderbeasts (Netflix) — Series premiere.

January 15

The Magicians, Season 5 (Syfy)

January 16

Legacies, Season 2B (The CW)

Supernatural, Season 15B (The CW) — Final season.

January 17

Charmed, Season 2B (The CW)

January 18

It’s Pony (Nickelodeon) — Series premiere.

January 19

Batwoman, Season 1B (The CW)

Supergirl, season 5B (The CW)

January 20

The Adventures of Paddington (Nickelodeon) — Series premiere.

Black Lightning, Season 3B (The CW)

January 21

Arrow, Season 8B (The CW) — Final season.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Season 5 (The CW)

January 23

The Dead Lands (Shudder) — TVNZ co-production based on the award-winning 2014 action film.

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access) — New sci-fi drama starring Patrick Stewart.

January 24

The Forgotten Army (Amazon Prime) — New Indian WWII epic directed by Kabir Khan.

January 26

62nd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

February 4

The Flash, Season 6B (The CW)

February 7

Locke & Key (Netflix) — New horror-drama based on the comics by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rogriguez.

February 9

92nd Annual Academy Awards (ABC)

February 16

Duncanville (Fox) — Series premiere.

Outland, Season 5 (Starz)

War of the Worlds (Epix) — U.S. premiere.

February TBA

Pinkalicious & Peterrific, Season 2 (Disney Channel)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Season 7 (Disney +)

March 16

Roswell, New Mexico, Season 2 (The CW)

Midseason TBA

The 100, Season 7 (The CW)

The Great North (Fox) — Series premiere.

The Orville, Season 3 (Hulu) — Platform debut.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC) — Series premiere.

We hope the list of series and specials will make your year special!