Netflix will stream all episodes of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ 15 May onwards

Netflix has announced that it has taken up all the seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender that will begin streaming on the platform on 15 May in the U.S.

The popular animated show, Avatar: The Last Airbender, follows the adventures of Aang, the show’s namesake Avatar, as he masters the elements of water, earth, fire, and air and helps stop the Fire Nation’s war against the world. It originally aired on Nickelodeon from February 2005 to July 2008.

It’s not the first time that Netflix has shown interest in this property. In fact, the streaming giant is currently working on a live-action adaptation of the show (which is expected to be better than the M. Night Shyamalan movie version). In addition to that, Netflix’s The Dragon Prince, was co-created by Avatar: The Last Airbender screenwriter Aaron Ehasz.

Netflix has been upping its investment in animation and children’s content to compete with other popular streaming platforms for kids such as Disney Plus and YouTube. The authorities also hinted at more animated projects in the Q1 earnings call.

Earlier this year, Netflix had acquired rights to stream 21 Studio Ghibli movies outside North America. In the US, these legendary films will be streaming on WarnerMedia’s new streaming service HBO Max, which launches on 27 May.