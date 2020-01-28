Netflix signs a multi-year deal with animation house Titmouse Studio

Netflix has signed a multi-year production overall deal with Titmouse studio, the animation house behind Big Mouth. Under the agreement, Titmouse will produce multiple original adult-animated series, and the deal gives Netflix a first-look at adult-animated projects developed and created by the studio.

The two companies have previously partnered on several adult animated series, including Big Mouth from Brutus Pink and upcoming series The Midnight Gospel from Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell.

Current hits on Netflix's adult-animation slate include BoJack Horseman, F is for Family, Big Mouth, Castlevania, and Disenchantment.