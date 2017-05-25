Netflix reveals ‘Castlevania’ first trailer and premiere date

Netflix revealed the first trailer for season one of its upcoming vampire-themed animated series Castlevnia, which will start streaming on 7 July, 2017.

Early this year, Netflix had announced that an animated series based originally on the dark fantasy-themed action-adventure video game developed by Konami will be out this year, but the date had not been confirmed. Debuting on Netflix, the series has Adi Shankar (Dirty Laundry, The Grey), Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde and Fred Seibert as executive producers. Ellis, who is the writer of the original Castlevania will both write and produce the series while Frederator Studios will do the animation.

As the trailer begins, nostalgia takes over as a user blows into an original Nintendo cartridge before inserting it into the NES. 8-bit graphics tease the game’s opening before finally launching into the animated trailer. The ominous voice-over proclaims that “a savior is needed,” as we, presumably, see the story’s protagonist, Trevor Belmont, spring into action.

The official synopsis of the series goes like this:

Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.

Season one will consist of four, 30-minute episodes and the season two will arrive in 2018. Mark your calendars for 7 July fans, violence is a promise!