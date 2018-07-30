Netflix returns to AsiaPop Comicon Manila 2018 with exclusive announcements and debuts

Netflix returned to AsiaPop Comicon Manila 2018 (27-29 July) with its biggest presence in three years, featuring an immersive booth, star-studded panels, global announcements and a special screening of upcoming Netflix film Next Gen – designed especially for Filipino fans.

Netflix hosted super-powered panels for over 1000 fans at featuring Marvel’s Luke Cage series star Mike Colter (Luke Cage), joined by showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker, and this season’s villain Mustafa Shakir (Bushmaster). Finn Jones, who stars as Danny Rand/Iron Fist on Marvel’s Iron Fist, joined showrunner Raven Metzner (Sleepy Hollow, Falling Skies) to tease season two of the fan favourite.

As part of the NETFLIXloveANIME panel, fans also heard from the creative team behind Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle (TOHO producer Takashi Yoshizawa) and Castlevania co-executive producer Adi Shankar, who debuted the season two trailer of Castlevania.

Produced for Netflix by Marvel Television and ABC Studios, Marvel’s ​Iron Fist Season 2 features ​Danny Rand (Finn Jones) ​as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist. Executive produced by Raven Metzner, Marvel’s Iron Fist will launch on Netflix on 7 September, 2018.

Returning to Netflix for a second season, Castlevania, inspired by the classic video game series, is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself. Trevor Belmont, last survivor of his house along his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction from the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.

Directed by Sam Deats, Castlevania Season 2 will launch on Netflix on 26 October, 2018. The series will be executive produced by Warren Ellis (also serving as the writer), Adi Shankar, Fred Seibert and Kevin Kolde.

Directed by Kevin Adams & Joe Ksander, Next Gen is an off-beat action/comedy that tells the story of the unlikely bond between a girl and her combat robot as they team up to defeat a madman’s plans for domination. Set in a high-tech city of the future, Next Gen is a funny, exciting and heart-warming adventure that explores the bittersweet nature of memory and celebrates the value of friendship.

The story/screenplay is written by The Bazou Family, Kevin Adams and Joe Ksander with John Krasinski, Charlyne Yi, Jason Sudeikis, Michael Peña, David Cross, Constance Wu as the cast.