Netflix orders second season of the popular ‘Green Eggs and Ham’

Netflix has picked up a second season of the animated series, Green Eggs and Ham loosely based on the classic Dr. Seuss book. Green Eggs and Ham: The Second Serving, a hand-drawn 2D series by Warner Bros. Animation

will run for 10 episodes, down from 13 for its first run; a return date hasn’t been set.

Sam and Guy’s adventures continue in an all-new season that takes them around the globe and outside their comfort zones as they get caught between two sides of a delicious conflict!

The star-studded voice cast for the season one featured Adam Devine as Sam and Michael Douglas as Guy, along with Ilana Glazer, Eddie Izzard, Diane Keaton, Jillian Bell, Jeffrey Wright, Tracy Morgan, Daveed Diggs, John Turturro, Billy Eichner and Keegan-Michael Key, who narrates.

The series is created by Jared Stern, executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Jared Stern, Sam Register, Mike Karz, David Dobkin and Jeff Kleeman, and produced by Helen Kalafatic.

Green Eggs and Ham is currently streaming worldwide on Netflix.