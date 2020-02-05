Netflix orders a new series from ‘Resident Evil’ franchise

After the success of The Witcher, Netflix is now eyeing more gaming properties as potential source material for original content. As per an earlier Deadline report, an adaptation of the zombie-horror game Resident Evil series has been in development at the streaming powerhouse.

The Resident Evil franchise is currently grabbing eyeballs with new games like Resident Evil 3: Nemesis taking fans back to the roots of the iconic horror survival gaming franchise. New report suggests that production on the new Resident Evil series is reportedly to begin this summer, in June.

Though none of this has been officially confirmed, a couple of reports suggest that the series will have a first season consisting primarily of eight episodes. Shooting will be going on floors in April possibly in South Africa. Fans are still awaiting official confirmation, the series would be produced by Constantin Film and Netflix.

According to Redanian Intelligence, the Resident Evil Netflix show will consist of eight 60-minute episodes. This will be a departure from the feature-length films based on the franchise we’ve seen before, the brainchild of German film studio Constantin Films and Paul W. S. Anderson, who served as writer, director, and producer over the course of the six-film series.