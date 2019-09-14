Netflix inks an overall animation deal with Kuku Studios

Netflix has signed an overall deal with Kuku Studios to produce a host of animated films and TV shows for the platform.

Under this new pact, Alex Woo, Stanley Moore, Tim Hahn and Erik Benson will serve as executive producers on exclusive cartoon projects. The creative animation team previously worked on hits including Ratatouille, Toy Story 3, Monster’s University and Finding Dory.

The first project in line, which is slated to release on Netflix early in 2020, is Go! Go! Cory Carson, a preschool series based on the hit toy line ‘Go! Go! Smart Wheels’ from VTech Electronics.

Commenting on this deal, Kuku Studios founder and CEO Alex Woo said, “We are thrilled to partner with Melissa Cobb, Dominique Bazay, Gregg Taylor and the rest of the Netflix team. Our mission at Kuku is to enrich people’s lives with stories that not only delight and entertain, but also inspire audiences to grow. Stories have been a vessel for wisdom across every generation and culture, and we are excited to add to the world’s rich collection. With Netflix’s emphasis on quality and their global reach, we can’t think of a better partner to craft our stories with.”

Netflix’s VP of original animation, Melissa Cobb further added, “With Go! Go! Cory Carson, the creative team at Kuku proved that they can bring their vast cinematic experience into the preschool realm, and the result is a breathtaking show that we can’t wait to share with children and families around the world on Netflix. A lot of what’s in our creative DNA at Netflix is shared with Kuku, and Alex, Stanley, and Tim have for years honed their ability to tell timeless stories about beloved characters in visually innovative ways.”

The streaming giant has also greenlit a still-untitled animated feature film, which will be produced in Kuku’s California-based studio. The movie will explore the power and magic of dreams.

This news comes as Netflix is extensively investing in animated content. Other kid-friendly series in pipeline includes, Dreamworks Animation’s Dragons: Rescue Riders, Dino Girl Gauko, Kid Cosmic from Craig McCracken and Trash Truck.