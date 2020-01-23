Netflix confirms a ‘Witcher’ anime film

Netflix confirmed that it is developing an anime film set in The Witcher universe. The film will be called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and will expand on the world of the series by exploring a powerful new threat facing the Continent. A week ago we had reported about a probable animated version around the popular series.

The project will be helmed by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and writer Beau DeMayo, who also worked on the first season, and produced at Korean animation shop Studio Mir (The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts).

The Witcher debuted on Netflix on 20 December and have broken viewership records with 76 million subscriber households tuning in over four weeks. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf doesn’t have a release date yet.

The Witcher’s first season is currently available on Netflix and it’s already been renewed for season two, which is set to premiere sometime in 2021.