Netflix collaborates with eight Indian stand-up comedians for its original comic slate

Netflix has teamed up with eight Indian stand-up comedians, including the likes of Vir Das, Kenny Sebastian and Amit Tandon, to create a diverse set of comic acts in different formats and multiple languages.

Slated for release over the next few months, the shows will focus on their humourous perspectives on a wide range of topics and situations. Apart from Das, Sebastian and Tandon, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Surka, Prashasti Singh, Niveditha Prakasham and Supriya Joshi are also brought on board by the streaming giant.

Netflix Original Standup Comedy Programming director Robbie Praw commented, “Comedy has always been a big part of Indian storytelling, integral to its films, TV shows, and live theatre. As we continue to invest in Indian stories and storytellers, we are thrilled to work with an immensely talented group of comics and create a wide range of entertaining content that is reflective of both the situations that surround us and the exciting comedy landscape in the country.”

Netflix already has comedy specials by Aditi Mittal and Vir Das on the service. In addition, Atul Khatri, Amit Tandon and Aditi Mittal were also a part of Netflix’s Comedians of the World.