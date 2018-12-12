Netflix announces new original anime ‘Aggretsuko: We Wish You A Metal Christmas’ coming on 20 December 2018

With under two weeks before we reign in the festivities of Christmas, Netflix is already working out on making anime lover’s festive period a special one as the streaming giant has announced that Japanese anime Aggretsuko: We Wish You A Metal Christmas would premiering on the platform on 20 December 2018.

A musical comedy based on a Sanrio character, Retsuko is a 25-year-old red panda who copes with her thankless office job and daily frustrations by belting out death metal karaoke after work. The season one, which debuted in April this year, was received to an encouraging response from the fans and even though there’s quiet sometime before the second season hits in, they can binge on the upcoming Christmas special episode that’s a small gift from its makers to the fans.

The episode also features a punk cover of “Jingle Bells”, performed by Tim Timebomb and the Interrupters. (Tim Timebomb is a music project of Tim Armstrong, frontman of the legendary punk band Rancid.)

Here’s the synopsis of the episode: Retsuko’s newfound obsession with posting pics on her social media account threatens to ruin her Christmas, while Haida still hopes to spend Christmas with her.

The episode has been written and directed by Rarecho.