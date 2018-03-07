Netflix announces ‘Luke Cage’ season two launch date on YouTube

The streets of Harlem are about to sound the celebratory knell as its saviour Luke Cage is returning for his second outing this June, and has already forewarned the outlaws about the same.

In a short clip released by Netflix announcing the date of the second season’s premier, one can find Cage doing what Cage does best – braving wild fire, fending off a barrage of bullets and of course, belting the baddies black and blue.

The Defender, whom we last saw in the superhero ensemble featuring Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Iron Fist alongside him, returns for his next solo outing after a barnstorming debut in 2016. Although much isn’t known of the upcoming series as Marvel and Netflix have opted to keep things under the wrap, Cage certainly has a new mission to accomplish and suffice to say he’s more than up for it.

The “date announcement” clip doesn’t give away much though, but the fans awaiting the return of Cage can at least mark their calendars as new episodes are scheduled to premier on 22 June 2018 on Netflix.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Luke Cage features Mike Colter in the titular role of the Herculean crusader and is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).