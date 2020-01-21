Latest Videos


January 21-2020
Myanmar-based Joosk Studio raises funding to make animation feature film

1:30 pm 21/01/2020 By AnimationXpress Team

Animation start-up Joosk Studio, based in Myanmar has received a six-digit sum investment from Vietnam’s venture capital firm Nest Tech VN, joined by Yangon-based EME Myanmar.

Joosk is currently working on animated feature, Sassy Bound The Movie, based on popular webcomic series Sassy Bound which will hopefully be releasing in theatres nationwide by 2021. Joosk’s studio’s debut into cinema will bring Myanmar’s first feature-length animation to viewers across the country.

(From left to right) Ko Thet Paing Kha, Ko Soe Moe Kyaw Oo, Hitoshi Ikeya and Zeyah Htet

Founded and managed by artists Ko Thet Paing Kha and Ko Zeyar Htet, Joosk has worked with local and international companies as well as NGOs including Facebook, CB Bank, Tenor and World Bank Group. In September 2019, Joosk’s proprietary animation series Sassy Bound won the Myanmar Influencer of the Year Award for Art and Design.

Last year, EME Myanmar invested in five more start-ups, including Joosk Studio and CarsDB, bringing the total number of invested companies to seven.

