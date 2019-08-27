My11Circle’s popularity remains steadfast even post World Cup Season

With an objective to give every cricket fan the best experience of fantasy cricket in India, My11Circle, one of India’s best fantasy cricket platforms recently brought ex-cricketer and former Indian team Captain Sourav Ganguly onboard as its brand ambassador. Proving to be a valuable addition to the My11Circle fraternity, the renowned cricket a player is helping Play Games scale up significantly. Sourav Ganguly also announced and felicitated the winners of the World Cup fantasy league challenge ‘Beat the Expert’ along with having a meet-and-greet session with the top 50winners.

A product of Play Games24x7 a pioneer and leading player in the Indian online and mobile gaming space, My11Circle gives cricket fans the platform to put their knowledge and skills to test. The players form their own teams and earn points as per the collective performance of the team players, with those having the maximum points winning the cash rewards. Adding to the thrill, registered players can also play with Sourav Ganguly, fondly called ‘Dada’, at a competitive level on My11Circle and win 5 times more cash rewards, amidst the limitless possibilities of the digital world. For instance, in the recent World Cup fantasy league challenge, the league winner of the ‘Beat the Expert’ contest Tufan Ghosh from Birbhum, West Bengal, took the mega prize money of Rs 1 crore home, whereas the first runner-up Maidul Ali secured Rs 25 lakhs. My11Circle has managed to get over 4 million installs post-launch of the platform earlier this year with over 2 million installs during the world cup alone. Over 4 million teams competed with Sourav Ganguly’s team during the world cup as part of the special league “Beat The Expert”.

At the winner felicitation press event, Sourav Ganguly said, “Being a part of My11Circle has been an exciting journey so far. The levels of engagement brought about in this game have made me feel very involved, and I believe that the rest of the players on the platform enjoy the game just as thoroughly. I had a great time participating in the contest and I would like to heartily congratulate all the winners of this fantasy tournament.”

Acknowledging the success, Saroj Panigrahi, Vice-President and My11Circle brand head Avik Das Kanungo, remarked, “Taking fantasy cricket to the next level we are the only platform where one can play with the champions of the great game in real-time. It is really heartening to see how My11Circle has had a great run in this World Cup season. Major credits to this scale-up go to Sourav Ganguly, who took Indian cricket to new heights during his prime, and is helping us with the same in the digital world now. My11Circle is all about cricketing knowledge, strategizing skills, and most importantly—passion. We are thrilled to have Souravas a part of the My11Circle family, and we hope to continue engaging our users with loads of action and fun in this limitless world of online fantasy games.”

Since its inception in 2009, Play Games24x7 has been at the forefront of online gaming in India and has succeeded in being India’s highest-grossing mobile gaming business with its six games. The company has already seen key investments such as that from Tiger Global Management, a leading US-based technology-focused hedge fund, in the past. But launching ‘Fantasy Cricket’ on My11Circle this year and bringing Sourav Ganguly onboard has enabled the company to witness a steady scale-up. My11Circle received tremendous traction during the World Cup season with over 2 million registrations and downloads within a span of 45 days. Moreover, there has been no decline in the platform’s popularity post the World Cup season. Armed with such positive developments, Play Games24x7 is set to shape the realm of online fantasy games in India while providing a personalized gameplay experience to all.