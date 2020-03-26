MX Player hauls big at The App Annie Top Publisher Awards

MX Player has emerged victorious as one of the ‘2020 India HQ Top 10 Overall Publishers by Downloads’ category at the App Annie Top Publisher Awards. It also ranked one in the ‘2020 Indonesia Top 10 Entertainment Applications by MAU’.
Since it forayed into the Indian OTT landscape, MX Player has become a force to reckon with its vision of offering a holistic entertainment platform to its users.
Be it offline video playing capabilities, India’s largest library of over 1,50,000 hours of premium video content, audio music and games, all for FREE, MX Player to be the answer to every entertainment need of the growing user base.
Speaking about this achievement, MX Player CEO Karan Bedi said, “This award by App Annie is a great recognition for our team and will inspire us to continue scaling new heights, especially in such challenging times as our users around the world are quarantined in their homes during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. In the last 14 months, we’ve tried to push the envelope across verticals – be it with content, marketing or product innovations, and we are committed to our vision of ‘Everytainment’ as we are expanding rapidly across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Nepal and Bangladesh to help serve premium free digital entertainment to a wider global audience.”
The brand has an ubiquitous acceptance and usage across iOS and Google Play, operating at scale in India with an advertising led (AVOD) model for premium content. The platform has 280 million MAUs globally and 175 million MAUs in India.