MX Player becomes the Breakout Video Streaming App of 2019 in India, as per App Annie report

Streaming platform, MX Player has gone to become the #1 Breakout Video Streaming App of 2019 in India, surpassing Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioTV, as per the State of Mobile 2020 report by App Annie.

After its launch in 2019, the platform has dominated the market in terms of time spent on Android phones among Entertainment or Video Players and Editors, the research firm states.

According to the report, globally, consumers spent 50 per cent more sessions in Entertainment apps in 2019 as compared to 2017 with India seeing a staggering 80 per cent increase in the amount of time consumers spent on Entertainment apps.

Additionally, the report states that the competition in the video streaming space will boost up better user experiences as well as better and much more diverse content to drive growth in downloads, usage and revenue.

Further, high-quality streaming, growth in user-generated content, and offline mode becoming standardized were industry advancements that helped tip the scales from screen size to on-the-go viewing.

The report noted that the competition in the video streaming space will strengthen better user experiences to drive growth in downloads, usage, and revenue, and ultimately lead to partnerships and consolidation to win the wallets of consumers long term.

MX Player’s focus on 360 degree entertainment has driven the platform to an enviable position in India’s over-the-top (OTT) video entertainment segment.

Commenting on the success, MX Player CEO Karan Bedi, CEO said, “We are very excited to have come this far in such a short time. This has been on the back of great content like Queen and Hello Mini as well as a great product. Our aim has always been to emerge as the preferred destination for all things entertainment; along with offering premium video content, we were the only app to introduce music streaming as well. We’re now adding other avenues of entertainment to the platform – the beta launch of our gaming feature has received tremendous response and given how gaming has become mainstream in India in the last two years, it was a natural fit for our audience. Here on, our plans include expanding our footprint in international markets as well.”

Currently, MX Player has 280 million MAUs globally and 175 million MAUs in India.