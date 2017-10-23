Mumbai Comic Con: Major Highlights

Comic Con India’s fifth edition of Maruti Suzuki Mumbai Comic Con will take place on 11 and 12 November 2017 between 11 am to 8 pm at Bombay Exhibition Centre (Goregaon).

Special international guests at MCC will include Nick Seluk, creator of the popular web comic The Awkward Yeti, British comics artist David Lloyd (V for Vendetta), Transformers comics series artist, designer and illustrator Andrew Griffith, professional comic book artist for DC and Dark Horse Comics Yishan Li, and international pro-cosplayer Nicole Marie Jean.

Comic Con India founder Jatin Varma shared, “I am extremely excited to host the seventh edition of the Maruti Suzuki Mumbai Comic Con this year, we truly bringing our biggest and best show yet to city. I look forward to welcoming the thousands of Comic Con fans back to the show!”

Like Hyderabad Comic Con, MCC too will host a cosplay contest with experiential and gaming zones like Disney Fan Experience, Justice League Experience, AXN Experience Zone and Mountain Dew Zone. Fans can also buy international merchandise at the convention from across the globe.

Tickets for Mumbai Comic Con 2017 tickets will be available on Mumbai Comic Con website. Super Fan VIP Ticket will allow entry on both the days, with a number of perks (like a cape, bag, badge, exclusive GOTG Vol. 2 DVD, membership kit, food court voucher, faster entry to the show and lot more).