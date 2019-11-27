Much-awaited movie ‘Irishman’ lands on Netflix

Martin Scorsese’s most recent schlock sees him tie up yet again with Hollywood veterans Robert De Niro and Al Pacino and has already garnered much praise from the those who have watched the movie in cinemas.

Based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, Irishman tells the story of Frank Sheeran, a gangster, hitman and World War Two veteran. The film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organised crime.

Sheeran (played by De Niro in the film) finds himself tagged with some of the most notorious people of the 20th century.

The film used de-ageing technology to make the cast look younger.

The movie shows Frank reflecting on his mobster career, with particular focus on the disappearance of his old friend and controversial union leader Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino)

The gangster thriller has been praised for its use of state-of-the-art technology.