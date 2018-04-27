MPC Film partners with Trace VFX to create dedicated matchmove and rotoanim unit

Today MPC’s Bangalore based studio announced a new partnership with specialists Trace VFX. MPC’s film division have created a matchmove & rotoanim ‘dedicated unit’ at Trace’s Mumbai studio to work on their growing list of exciting feature films.

“MPC Film has seen incredible success and growth over the past 10 years, driven by a rise in the film industry’s demand for high-end photoreal visual effects.” said MPC Bangalore head of studio Kranti Sarma, “In order to keep up with this appetite for complex CG work, we’ve partnered with Trace VFX, to create a dedicated MPC unit to work on our studio’s MM and Rotoanim work. The Mumbai based unit will benefit from specialist training, both from MPC and Trace and a fantastic slate of movies.”