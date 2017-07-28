Movistar and Facebook executives to keynote at MIPCOM 2017

The world’s entertainment content market, MIPCOM takes place in Cannes, France from 16 to 19 October 2017, and this year takes as its over-arching conference theme, “The Global Race For Creative Connections”.

Movistar+ head of original programming Domingo Corral, Facebook head of global creative strategy Ricky Van Veen and video product director Daniel Danker will all deliver keynote speeches at MIPCOM 2017.

Corral oversees the production of series and features at Movistar+, Telefónica’s pay-TV operation that is revolutionising the Spanish audiovisual market. His keynote is scheduled for 16 October.

Corral will outline the content differentiation strategy of the Telefónica Group, and will explain the ambitious strategy of original series that will offer Movistar+ subscribers one new, exclusive product per month, created with premium production values. The platform has decided to lead the development of projects by directly supporting the best talent to produce TV series with unique, cinematic features.

On 18 October, Van Veen and Danker will discuss the increasingly important role video is playing in connecting people. They will delve into how Facebook is bringing video to the forefront of the user experience and harnessing the power of the Facebook community.

In his role at Facebook, Van Veen helps develop the company’s approach to content and works with media partners to create programming for the platform. Prior to Facebook, he co-founded leading comedy brand CollegeHumor and the video sharing site Vimeo. After these two companies were acquired by US online giant IAC in 2006, he spent the next 10 years overseeing the TV, film, print and digital content of next-generation studio Electus Digital.

As product director at Facebook, Danker is the leading product management of the company’s video product and Facebook Live. After spells at Microsoft, BBC iPlayer and most recently Shazam, Danker joined Facebook in January 2016 and oversaw the global rollout of Facebook Live, as well as new formats including Live 360 and live audio.