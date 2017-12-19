‘Motu Patlu’ wins best show at Nick’s Kids Choice Awards 2017

With nearly 2.5 lakh votes, the kids chose their favourites that were awarded at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2017 on 15 December 2017 at NSCI Dome, Mumbai.

Golmaal Again won in the Best Film category, with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt winning the Best Actor (Male) and Best Actress (Female) awards respectively. Badri Ki Dulhania was voted as the Best Song while Varun Dhawan was voted by kids as ‘The Dancing Star’ and the ‘Best Entertainer’ of the Year.

With maximum votes, Motu Patlu was declared the ‘Best Show on a Kids Channel’ in the country. Motu won the Best Indian Cartoon Character of the year award.

A memorable moment was Alia Bhatt being turned green by Ranveer Singh, in a tradition called Green Slime Mania.

“The Nickelodeon Kids’s Choice Awards is a platform that empowers kids and celebrates their choices,” said Viacom18 Business Head – Kids’ Entertainment Nina Elavia Jaipuria. “This edition of the awards has once again created many unique, electrifying and fun moments with the kids, toons and stars, all of which will create a memorable experience for all the Nickelodeon fans.”

The Awards will premiere on Nickelodeon, Sonic, Nick Jr. and Nick HD+. It will also be telecast on Viacom18’s network channels Colors, Rishtey, Colors Bangla, Colors Marathi, Colors Gujarati and its OTT platform VOOT.