‘Motu Patlu’ joins Madame Tussauds, Delhi

Popular iconic animated characters, Motu Patlu who have been entertaining kids on Nickelodeon are all set to create history.

Based on the popular LOTPOT kids magazine characters, Motu Patlu are going to be the first Indian animated characters to have their wax statues at the world renowned Madame Tussauds in Delhi. From Kids’ magazine to Nickelodeon to Madame Tussauds, the kid’s favourite awesome twosome is all set to get waxed today on 4 June, 2019 in Delhi.

Expressing happiness on Motu Patlu’s latest feat, Viacom18 Hindi Mass Entertainment and the Kids TV Network head Nina Elavia Jaipuria said, “Motu Patlu since its television debut on Nickelodeon seven years ago, has gone on to be a global phenomenon, much loved and adored by kids. Taking the characters out of television screens into theatricals, consumer products, games have all added to the allure of the characters and helped forge an everlasting bond with kids.”

The association between LOTPOT and Nickelodeon has created a vibrant ecosystem around the Motu Patlu franchise that keeps growing by the day. From being one of the leading characters of the magazine of India, to being a leading show across the kids category on television and curating a great merchandising line, Motu Patlu have strengthened their bond with kids across the country. To mark the undying friendship of Motu Patlu and their comic capers on television. The characters have not just won the hearts of kids in India and enjoys a huge fan following globally.

LOTPOT Group editor/owner P.K Bajaj mentioned, “It always feels very nice to see and experience the love and affection of people have for our characters Motu Patlu. We are happy now fans of Motu Patlu can meet and see their favourite.”

LOTPOT owner/publisher Aman Baja added, “The figures have come our very nice they look so alive as if they will start talking. We cannot wait to see kids reactions when the will see their favourite toon characters in person. Great Job done by Merlin team.”

The Delhi Madame Tussauds showcases the wax statues of many Bollywood and International celebrities. Motu Patlu’s wax reedition is sure to be the most endearing addition to the elite celebrity club that includes names like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonu Nigam, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Virat Kohli and Michael Jackson amongst others.

Excited to hear this news, Cosmos-Maya CEO and producer of the series said, “At Cosmos-Maya we feel privileged to have had the honour to create the show based on the iconic characters Motu and Patlu in a contemporary format; taking further the legacy of the brand created by LOTPOT along with Team Nickelodeon. That the show has been entertaining kids for years now is a shining testimony to its appeal that cuts across generations & it is being featured at Madame Tussauds is the latest in its repertoire of distinguished honours!”