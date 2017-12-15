Mosta signs deals with India, China, Japan for ‘BoBoiBoy’

Malaysia’s animation content developer Monsta, famously known for the hit animated 3D series, BoBoiBoy, announced its new international partnerships in China and India, at the studio’s press conference, which took place with the support of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Web TV Asia.

According to an exclusive acquisition deal, China’s Tencent Video, the dominant video streaming platform, will bring BoBoiBoy into the China market with WebTVAsia as BoBoiBoy’s distribution and localisation partner. All three seasons of the TV series and the feature film BoBoiBoy The Movie will be fully dubbed into mainland Mandarin language. The acquisition deal is worth seven figures in renminbi (RMB).

WebTVAsia group CEO Fred Chong said, “It is a major breakthrough for a top Malaysian animation IP to enter China, one of the world’s biggest markets with a highly popular video platform like Tencent. As a Malaysian company ourselves, we are proud to bridge this connection and look forward to a successful partnership in years to come.”

Monsta also announced its acquisition deal with Disney Channel India to broadcast the BoBoiBoy series and movie in four languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English – to the whole Indian sub-continent along with Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Seychelles and Sri Lanka.

Monsta CEO Nizam Razak said, “It has always been our dream to export not only our content but also our Malaysian culture to the world. Now this dream is a reality as millions of viewers from across the world are enjoying our animated shows with our Malaysian identity.”

Furthermore, Monsta acquired a merchandising deal with Japan’s Takara Tomy to produce the BoBoiBoy Galaxy TOMICA toy series which was released to the Malaysian market this year, and also partnered with Gameloft to produce BoBoiBoy Galaxy Run, a mobile game on both Android and iOS.

With the release of BoBoiBoy in China and India, Monsta hopes that the brand will become more popular with kids internationally and open up new opportunities for the Malaysian animation industry.