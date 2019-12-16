‘Mira, Royal Detective’ ordered for season two by Disney Junior

Disney Junior has ordered a second season of Mira, Royal Detective ahead of its spring 2020 debut.The news was announced last night by Disney Junior senior vice president, original programming and general manager Joe D’Ambrosia, during a special advance screening of the series in Burbank, California.

The series is set in the magical Indian-inspired land of Jalpur and follows the brave and resourceful Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen and travels throughout her kingdom to help royals and commoners alike.

The series centers on Mira, who, along with her friend Prince Neel, creative cousin Priya, and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku and Chikku, takes young viewers on adventures that highlight critical thinking and encourage deductive reasoning. Each episode features two 11-minute stories that celebrate the cultures and customs of India by incorporating authentic storytelling, music, food, fashion, language, art and dance.

Leela Ladnier stars as Mira, alonside Freida Pinto as Queen Shanti, Kal Penn and Utkarsh Ambudkar as mongooses Mikku and Chikku, Hannah Simone as Pinky, Jameela Jamil as aunt Pushpa and Aasif Mandvi as Mira’s father, along with Sarita Choudhury, Aparna Nancherla as Mira’s cousin, Kamran Lucas as Prince Neel, Karan Brar as Prince Veer, Karan Soni as Manjeet, Maulik Pancholy as Ranjeet, Sarayu Blue, Parvesh Cheena and Sonal Shah as bandits and newcomer Roshni Edwards as Priya.

The series is developed by Becca Topol (Elena of Avalor), who also serves as story editor and co-producer and Sascha Paladino (Miles from Tomorrowland) serving as the executive producer. Produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior, the animation is provided by Technicolor India.